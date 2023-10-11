This is a zero-grant government: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The incumbent Congress government is a 'zero-grant' government as it has not released the grants to anyone. But the previous BJP government did not differentiate while releasing the grants, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that the previous BJP government had released the grants to the MLAs of the then Opposition parties, and treated everyone equally.

Reacting strongly to the statement of Magadi Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna that the grants would be released only to the ruling party legislators, the former CM said Balakrishna was not the government and let him get the grants first. Though, the BJP did not have its party MLA in Magadi still released the grants. "We will get our share of the grants but the incumbent government did not have the grants for everyone. This is a zero-grant government as the money is not released for any development works".

Training the guns on the State Government, Bommai termed it as anti-farmer as the IP sets of the scores of farmers have stopped functioning for want of power. The Kisan Sanman money and incentive for the milk producers have not been given. This government has stopped the Vidyanidhi and Raitha Shakthi programs launched by the BJP government.