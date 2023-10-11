Live
- Bullet train will improve Gujarat-Mumbai partnership on social level: CM Patel
- BJP will lock power firms if Karnataka govt fails to give 7 hours of supply to farmers: Bommai
- Rathinam Krishna turns emotional as ‘Rules Ranjann’ getting positive response from audience
- Fight Master Venkat opens up about Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’
- ‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from ‘Aadikeshava’ is a soothing melody
- Record Revenue for Karnataka Exhibition Authority from Dussehra Exhibition
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Submits List of MLAs for corporation board chairman and vice-chairman appointments
- Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas’ explores the emotional journey of a soldier at the borders
- National Emergency Nurses Day
- Shardiya Navratri 2023 Fun and Festive Navratri Art & Craft Activities for Kids
Just In
This is a zero-grant government: Basavaraj Bommai
The incumbent Congress government is a 'zero-grant' government as it has not released the grants to anyone.
Bengaluru: The incumbent Congress government is a 'zero-grant' government as it has not released the grants to anyone. But the previous BJP government did not differentiate while releasing the grants, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
He told reporters here on Wednesday that the previous BJP government had released the grants to the MLAs of the then Opposition parties, and treated everyone equally.
Reacting strongly to the statement of Magadi Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna that the grants would be released only to the ruling party legislators, the former CM said Balakrishna was not the government and let him get the grants first. Though, the BJP did not have its party MLA in Magadi still released the grants. "We will get our share of the grants but the incumbent government did not have the grants for everyone. This is a zero-grant government as the money is not released for any development works".
Training the guns on the State Government, Bommai termed it as anti-farmer as the IP sets of the scores of farmers have stopped functioning for want of power. The Kisan Sanman money and incentive for the milk producers have not been given. This government has stopped the Vidyanidhi and Raitha Shakthi programs launched by the BJP government.