Three masked men attack Private schools association general secretary

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a horrific incident on Thursday night when a gang of three masked men attacked the Shashikumar, general secretary of Private Schools' Association (KAMS), right in front of his house in Mutyalanagar near Vidyaranyapura.



The incident has been captured on the nearest CCTV. The three masked men rushed upon Shashikumar as he was getting down from his car at around 9 pm and began attacking him with blunt weapons. Shashikumar quickly sat inside the car to save himself.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said, "It was around 9 pm and I was about to get out of my car when the three desperadoes attacked me. I have been carrying a licenced weapon because of threats I had received earlier. Two of the three were carrying lethal weapons when I chased them after getting down from the car and I fired in the air. But they somehow managed to escape."

Shashikumar escaped with minor injuries on his legs and hands as the attackers took to their heels after he whipped out his pistol and fired in the air. Jalahalli police have registered a case.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Shashikumar has been vocal about payment of fees by parents and how non-payment is causing collapse of private schools.

"I have no idea who was be behind the attack. So, I cannot point out one particular thing. But I have been raising the voice against non-payment of fees. A few RTI activists are opposing me. But now police are investigating the case and we are supporting them in all possible ways to get to the truth," Shashikumar further added.

A police team visited the crime scene and conducted investigations. A case of attempted murder has been opened and a manhunt has been launched for the assailants. Policemen have been posted at Kumar's house for security, a senior police officer said.