Tirumala Temple Seeks Additional 2,000 Tonnes of Nandini Ghee for Laddu Preparation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has received a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to supply an additional 2,000 tonnes of Nandini ghee for the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddu Prasadam. The demand comes as the temple gears up for the upcoming Ugadi festival.

Previously, different brands of ghee were used for laddu preparation at the Tirumala temple. However, following controversies over the presence of animal fat in some ghee brands, TTD has exclusively opted for Nandini ghee supplied by KMF. Since then, no other brand of ghee has been used in the preparation of the laddus.

TTD, which traditionally procured ghee in smaller batches, has now increased its daily demand. Earlier, ghee was dispatched every two days, but in recent times, it is being supplied daily. This year, TTD has placed a total order for 5,000 tonnes of ghee, of which 600 tonnes have already been delivered.

With milk production witnessing a seasonal dip during the summer months, KMF has instructed its processing units to expedite ghee production by utilising the available butter stock. The federation aims to meet the temple’s urgent request within the stipulated timeframe.