Live
- Iran condemns US new sanctions on oil minister, firms, vessels
- Hyderabad Leads the Way in Cardiac Emergency Care with India's First Resuscitation Academy
- Women in Davanagere Celebrate Holi with Natural Herbal Colours
- Schoolgirls hospitalised after miscreants throw chemical-laced colours during Holi in Karnataka’s Gadag
- Trump ambassador nominee to Japan says Tokyo will have to pay more to host US forces
- Consumer Activist Declines Invitations for World Consumer Rights Day, Cites Justice Delays
- Tirumala Temple Seeks Additional 2,000 Tonnes of Nandini Ghee for Laddu Preparation
- Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After High-Speed Car Attack in Mangaluru
- Sarpanch dies of heart attack while dancing in Rajasthan village
- Chandrababu and Lokesh wishes Pawan on Jana Sena's 12th formation day
Tirumala Temple Seeks Additional 2,000 Tonnes of Nandini Ghee for Laddu Preparation
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has received a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to supply an additional 2,000 tonnes of Nandini ghee for the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddu Prasadam.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has received a request from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to supply an additional 2,000 tonnes of Nandini ghee for the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddu Prasadam. The demand comes as the temple gears up for the upcoming Ugadi festival.
Previously, different brands of ghee were used for laddu preparation at the Tirumala temple. However, following controversies over the presence of animal fat in some ghee brands, TTD has exclusively opted for Nandini ghee supplied by KMF. Since then, no other brand of ghee has been used in the preparation of the laddus.
TTD, which traditionally procured ghee in smaller batches, has now increased its daily demand. Earlier, ghee was dispatched every two days, but in recent times, it is being supplied daily. This year, TTD has placed a total order for 5,000 tonnes of ghee, of which 600 tonnes have already been delivered.
With milk production witnessing a seasonal dip during the summer months, KMF has instructed its processing units to expedite ghee production by utilising the available butter stock. The federation aims to meet the temple’s urgent request within the stipulated timeframe.