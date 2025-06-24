Top academic achievers from govt schools honoured

Bengaluru: ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, today celebrated the academic success of 40 meritorious students in Bengaluru through its impactful POWER ON initiative. As part of this unique program, laptops were distributed to high scorers in the recent board examinations. The initiative aimed to underscore ZEISS’s dedication to nurturing young talent and fostering a technologically empowered future through education.

At ZEISS India, we believe that every child deserves hope and a clear path to achieve it. This initiative isn’t just a gesture, it stems from our deep conviction that talent is universal, though opportunity isn’t always equally distributed. We see countless bright students whose immense potential remains untapped, simply because of financial barriers or a lack of resources. Our goal is to act as the catalyst that ignites aspirations by providing the crucial support students need. Select 40 academic achievers, from Bengaluru, were selected from Government High School Hebbagodi, Government High School Chandapura, Nazareth School Chandapura, Government PU College for Girls (Ramamurthy Nagar), Government High School Anekal, and St. Peter’s High School Kengeri.

During the felicitation event, Dhaval Radia, Chief Financial Officer of ZEISS India, emphasized the company’s commitment to community and innovation. “A society thrives when its seniors invest in the future, even if they may not personally witness the full benefit of their contributions. This ethos signifies a healthy and forward-looking community. At ZEISS, our foundation is built on innovation and a deep commitment to being an integral part of the communities in which we operate. This event is a testimony of the company’s dedication to community engagement and growth.

“ Through this initiative, we aim to provide students with essential access to information and resources, thereby empowering them to shape a promising world for future generations” said Radia.