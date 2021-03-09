Top priority to elevate infrastructure of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acknowledging the burgeoning pressure on Bengaluru with increasing population the government in the budget has given priority to provide required infrastructure facilities and excellent quality of life.

"It is a matter of pride that Bengaluru city is in the first place in the Ease of Living Index released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the year 2020.

The 'Bengaluru Mission 2022-Bengalurige Navachaitanya' programme which formulates easy transport facility, scientific waste disposal, augmenting green cover and excellent service facilities is being implemented.

Further, our Government is committed to provide better health and education facilities to the people of all classes," The Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said.

In order to reduce the traffic congestion around the city the government will implement the 65 km long and 100 meter wide peripheral ring road project, for which the land acquisition process which started in 2006 had come to a standstill due to the court cases and financial crunch for land acquisition.

"This would be started by calling a tender incorporating the Swiss challenge method under public private partnership incorporating the aspect of payment of land acquisition costs by the private partner.

The construction of sub-urban rail project which would provide acceleration to the growth of Bengaluru city by reducing traffic congestion was taken up in the year 2020-21 at a cost of Rs.15,767 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Central Government has accorded approval to the detailed project report," the CM said.

The land acquisition process for this project will be taken up and the project is expected to get over in six years time. A grant of Rs.850 crore is earmarked for this project by the State Government in the financial year 2021-22.

The budget announced that the construction work of the second terminal building will be completed during the current year at an expenditure of Rs.4,751 crore.

In order to provide additional rail services to the residents of Bengaluru city, the project of doubling between Yeshwanthpura-Channasandra and Byappanahalli-Hosur divisions is being implemented through K-RIDE (Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company Limited) at an expenditure of Rs. 813 crore, in collaboration with the Railway Ministry on 50% cost sharing basis.

"The works of the said project has commenced and will be completed by the end of 2023," the CM said.

The Koramangala Valley Rajakaluve Development and Maintenance (K-100) project would be implemented at an expenditure of Rs.169 crore. Under K-100 project, the storm water drain of Koramangala Valley would be converted into a fresh water canal and developed as a tourist spot.

The government has planned three tree parks with facilities of natural tracks, children's playground, drinking water. The upgradation works of 248 MLD capacity STP in the premises of K.C.Valley will be undertaken in the year 2021-22, with an amount of Rs.450 crore by Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in collaboration with BBMP.

The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) has proposed to construct Bengaluru Signature Business Park of international standards next to Kempegowda International Airport.

The development of trunk infrastructure of this project is already taken up at a cost of Rs.168 crore.

Highlights

♦ The land belonging to Mysore Lamps Works Limited in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru will be converted to Experience Bengaluru Centre depicting the culture of Karnataka. Due to this, essential lung space will be created in the heart of Bengaluru City.

♦ A tree park is being planned at 105 acre land belonging to NGEF at Byappanahalli.

♦ Action will be taken to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city and to generate electricity by constructing Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across River Kaveri near the confluence of Arkavathi and Kaveri rivers. For this, a project report with an estimate of Rs.9,000 crore is already submitted to the Central Water Commission and would be implemented after obtaining the necessary approval expeditiously.

♦ 49 km of Bengaluru Metro Network is currently operational including the southern extension commissioned in January 2021.

♦ Another 41 km long Metro line is planned to be made operational in stages between June 2021 and December 2022.

♦ Rs.30,000 crore has been utilised so far for implementation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Metro project.-

12 junctions in Bengaluru to get facelift

The twelve major junctions in the city is all set to be revamped. BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta stated that each junction will carry a special theme while ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

"This project will make the city more colourful & attractive. Attended a meeting with a team of architects who presented the designs," he added. Gupta said that the necessary design modifications will be done by the architects after studying the junctions.

"The Chalukya Circle Junction is designed to recreate the the Chalukian period Much emphasis has also been placed on the aesthetics of sidewalks.

Chinnaswamy Stadium is next to Anil Kumble Junction which will be carry the impression of sports field.

"Once the junctions are developed there should be no problem with vehicle traffic. In addition the sidewalks should be pedestrian friendly.

The rulers said the development of the junctions should be carried out in consultation with the Department of Traffic Police and the coordination of other departments," Gupta said.