Tulu Sahitya Academy honours two late stalwarts

Mangaluru: Former Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Prof. B.A. Viveka Rai described noted writer Lalita Rai’s works as a blend of intellectual thought and deep Tulu ethos, while recalling the rich contributions of Bhagavath Dinesh Ammannaya to Yakshagana. He was speaking at a condolence and tribute programme organised by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy on Saturday to honour the two late literary and cultural stalwarts.

“Though Lalita Rai wrote in Kannada, her novels and short stories carried the spirit and essence of Tulu culture,” Prof. Rai said. “Her writings reflected a strong intellectual stand. Despite beginning her literary journey late, her works carried great depth and value. Writing fiction that embodies Tulu thought in Kannada is no easy task, yet she mastered it,” he noted.

Prof. Rai suggested that both writers’ works should be published by the Tulu Academy. He also urged that Lalita Rai’s Kannada works be translated into Tulu and that Dinesh Ammannaya’s distinctive Tulu songs be compiled and published, as his contributions through Yakshagana played a major role in promoting Tulu language and culture.

Yakshagana scholar Prof. Prabhakar Joshi described Lalita Rai as a writer who lived by her ideals and Ammannaya as an artist who harmonised melody with literary emotion, earning a lasting place in the Yakshagana world. Senior writer B.M. Rohini recalled Lalita Rai’s generosity beyond literature, citing her support for children’s education and medical aid for the needy.

Writer Dr. Jyothi Chelyaru, Dr. Jitendra Rai, Bhaskar Rai Kukkavalli, and Subrahmanya Baipadithaya also paid tributes. Lalita Rai’s daughter Kripa Rai, son-in-law Anand Shetty, Tulu Parishat president Shubhodaya Alva, Dr. Meenakshi Ramachandra, and several writers and artists attended the event. The programme was presided over by Tulu Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad.