Tungabhadra Dam gate break linked to corruption in transfers: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that if the state government stops corruption and cash for the posting of officers in Karnataka, serious incidents like the breakage of the Tungabhadra Dam’s crest gate will stop.

“Whenever transfers of officials take place, the government should stop accepting money. I have served as Chief Minister twice. The Congress leaders used to indulge in transfer corruption so much so that they heavily tortured me. I had no power over transfers in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government," he said.

He added that the officials who give bribes for transfers and posting focus more on getting back the money they have given rather than on their duties.

“Their primary goal becomes accumulating money while in their position. High-ranking officials, including chief engineers and executive engineers, are being posted after accepting money,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said that a detailed investigation into the Tungabhadra Dam incident should be conducted, warning against hasty decisions that might lead to further complications.

“The government should seek expert assistance to address the issue permanently and avoid causing further trouble to farmers,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said that a technical committee inspects the dam’s safety every year, adding that the committee comes out with a ready-made format of questions and completes the formalities casually.

“The chains on the crest gates, which had not been lubricated for many years, were a major factor in the current situation,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited the Tungabhadra Dam and instructed officials to expedite the repair work of the Tungabhadra Dam gate at the earliest. The 19th gate of the dam, which prevents water flow, has been damaged.



