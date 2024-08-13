Live
- Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies amid Ukraine's fresh offensive on Russian border
- Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a 'gold medal' in LA 2028 Olympics
- AAP to launch 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme in Punjab
- Bosnia and Herzegovina seeks intl assistance to combat wildfires
- PM GatiShakti district-level workshop held in Thiruvananthapuram
- Houthi forces raid, shut down UN human rights office in Yemen's Sanaa
- Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets 7-day parole for ayurvedic treatment
- Tungabhadra Dam gate break linked to corruption in transfers: Kumaraswamy
- India-Bangladesh first T20I shifted to Gwalior; Kolkata, Chennai swap next year's England T20Is
- Only one B'deshi national with valid papers entered India for medical reasons: Assam CM
Just In
Tungabhadra Dam gate break linked to corruption in transfers: Kumaraswamy
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that if the state government stops corruption and cash for the posting of officers in Karnataka, serious incidents like the breakage of the Tungabhadra Dam’s crest gate will stop.
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that if the state government stops corruption and cash for the posting of officers in Karnataka, serious incidents like the breakage of the Tungabhadra Dam’s crest gate will stop.
“Whenever transfers of officials take place, the government should stop accepting money. I have served as Chief Minister twice. The Congress leaders used to indulge in transfer corruption so much so that they heavily tortured me. I had no power over transfers in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government," he said.
He added that the officials who give bribes for transfers and posting focus more on getting back the money they have given rather than on their duties.
“Their primary goal becomes accumulating money while in their position. High-ranking officials, including chief engineers and executive engineers, are being posted after accepting money,” Kumaraswamy said.
He said that a detailed investigation into the Tungabhadra Dam incident should be conducted, warning against hasty decisions that might lead to further complications.
“The government should seek expert assistance to address the issue permanently and avoid causing further trouble to farmers,” Kumaraswamy said.
He said that a technical committee inspects the dam’s safety every year, adding that the committee comes out with a ready-made format of questions and completes the formalities casually.
“The chains on the crest gates, which had not been lubricated for many years, were a major factor in the current situation,” he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited the Tungabhadra Dam and instructed officials to expedite the repair work of the Tungabhadra Dam gate at the earliest. The 19th gate of the dam, which prevents water flow, has been damaged.