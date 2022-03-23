Two more temples decide to keep out Muslim traders from fairs

Mangaluru: The list of temples boycotting Muslim traders is growing by the day, after the Marikamba temple in Shivamogga and Suggi Mahakali temple in Kaup-Udupi decided not to allot shops to traders from the minority community in the wake of hijab row. Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city have followed suit now.

The Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple which is one of the largest temples owned by the endowment department of the State government will not allot shops Muslim traders during its mega Jathra this time. The weeklong jathra, the temple draws nearly two lakh people. The Covid pandemic badly impacted the fair for the last two years and the temple trust is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand affair and make up for the loss. This year the temple is expecting over 3 lakh people from far-flung areas like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Nanjangud, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga apart from Kasargod and Kannur districts in neighbouring State of Kerala.

Most of the traders who put up stalls at Mahalngeshwara temple are Muslims. They sell toys, fruits and vegetarian snacks and other food items. Most of the entertainment setups like Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and a few other items are also organised by Muslim traders.

Bajrang Dal leader Deen Dayal has ordered his men in the districts to put up banners outside the temple fairs stating that only Hindu traders are allowed to put up shops. The Bajrang Dal leaders have also sent advisories to all temples to put up such banners even before the contractors take up the auction for setting up stalls in the temple fairs.

Leaders of the Muslim traders have expressed both grief and anguish about the development. "We cannot live without the help of Hindus, but at the same time, it was outright unethical and unjustified for a few Hindu fringe elements to block Muslim traders in temple fairs," said a trader.