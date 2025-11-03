Udupi dist police distribute training certificates

Udupi: The Udupi District Police organised a significant certificate distribution ceremony here on Sunday, marking the successful completion of a mandatory civilian firearm training camp. Held at the Armed Reserve Police Centre in Chandu Maidan, the event saw 200 participants receive their certificates, reinforcing the police’s commitment to promoting safe and responsible firearm handling among civilians.

Hariram Shankar IPS, Superintendent of Police, Udupi District, gave away the certificates. The 20-day training programme conducted is a prerequisite for civilians seeking arms licences under the Arms Act, 1959, in Karnataka. With an increasing number of individuals applying for firearm licences for self-defence, sport, or crop protection, this initiative aims to ensure that licensees are well-versed in the safe use and storage of firearms.

This training camp follows a similar event in September 2025, where 195 civilians completed the programme, indicating a growing interest in regulated firearm ownership. The Udupi police have emphasised that such camps are crucial in preventing misuse and enhancing public safety, especially in rural areas where firearms are often sought for crop protection against wildlife.

In addition to the firearm training, the Udupi District Police have been actively involved in broader community safety initiatives. As part of the Cyber Security Awareness Month, the police conducted a special social media campaign recently, engaging the public with reels, memes, and images on cyber safety. Certificates were also awarded to winners of related competitions, with notable participants including Parikshit Achar (first prize in drawing) and Manjunath HC from Shirva police station (first prize in the cyber awareness video category).

SP Hariram Shankar highlighted the dual focus of the police force, stating, “We aim to equip civilians with the knowledge to handle firearms responsibly while simultaneously raising awareness about emerging threats like cyber fraud. These programmes reflect our dedication to a safer Udupi district.” He said.