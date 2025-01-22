Live
Just In
Udupi Politics Marred by Vengeance, Alleges Former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat
Former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat has accused Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna of prioritizing personal vendettas over the district's development.
Udupi: Former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat has accused Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna of prioritizing personal vendettas over the district's development. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Bhat alleged that Suvarna's actions had derailed key projects initiated during his tenure, including a traffic smart pole project intended to ease congestion in the city.
“The traffic smart pole project, designed to address congestion at major junctions like Kalsanka, was stalled by MLA Suvarna on baseless allegations of kickbacks,” Bhat claimed. He explained that the project would have allowed a private vendor to install the poles at no cost to the government while generating revenue for the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) through advertisement taxes. “Despite its benefits, the project was halted due to Suvarna's opposition,” Bhat said.
Bhat also criticized Suvarna's proposal for an elevated flyover on NH 169A, linking City Bus Stand to Indrali, calling it "unfeasible." He argued that the flyover would face public opposition due to land acquisition concerns and its potential impact on commercial activity in the area. “Flyovers may be necessary 15 years from now, but currently, traffic can be managed with two new circles at Kalsanka and Bannanje,” he suggested.
Reflecting on his political career, Bhat said he had faced former MLAs U.R. Sabhapathi and Pramod Madhwaraj without personal conflicts. “But Yashpal Suvarna’s personal vendetta has extended to targeting my businesses,” he lamented.
Bhat, who lost the 2024 MLC election from the South West Graduates’ constituency, declared his intention to contest the next MLA election, vowing not to back down.