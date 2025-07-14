Udupi witnesses ‘Mane Manege Police-2025’ initiative

Udupi: A community policing programme, ‘Mane Manege Police-2025’, is fostering closer ties between law enforcement and residents in Udupi district, as officers visit households to address concerns and build trust.

Launched state-wide by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara in May 2025, the initiative has gained momentum in Gangolli, Kundapura, and Amasebailu towns in Udupi district. This is seen as a significant shift toward proactive, people-centric policing.

Under the program, beat officers engage directly with various homeowners present in communities across villages, visiting homes to listen to residents’ issues, offer guidance, and raise awareness about safety and legal matters. On Sunday, police personnel in Gangolli were seen interacting with locals, a practice mirrored in Kundapura and Amasebailu.

These efforts aim to bridge the gap between the police and the public, fostering collaboration and addressing grassroots concerns in both urban and rural settings. The “Mane Manege Police-2025” initiative which translates to “Police for every home”, is also set to be active in Mysuru’s towns and villages.

By bringing officers to residents’ doorsteps, “Mane Manege Police-2025” seeks to create a safer, more connected society, strengthening public confidence in policing across Udupi and beyond.