Just In
Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
Leaves 13 Injured, Claims Two Lives
Bengaluru: In a devastating incident, an under-construction school building in Badarahalli of Anekal taluk collapsed, resulting in two fatalities and leaving over 13 individuals injured. The incident unfolded during construction work on the second floor of the building, owned by St. Agnes educational institution.
The victims, identified as Minal (43) and Adil (31), both hailing from West Bengal, lost their lives in the tragic incident. Six of the injured were urgently transferred to hospitals in Bengaluru, while the remaining casualties are currently receiving treatment at Anekal Taluk Hospital.
The mishap occurred as approximately 25 workers were engaged in constructing the second floor of the building. A worker at the site attributed the collapse to inadequacies in the centring work. The police are actively investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.
Bengaluru SP Mallikarjun Baldandi, who visited the site, announced that a comprehensive investigation had been initiated. Preliminary findings suggest negligence on the part of the construction entity as safety measures were allegedly lacking.
Emergency services were promptly dispatched, and debris was cleared to ensure no workers were trapped underneath.
As the investigation unfolds, questions regarding construction safety measures and adherence to protocols are likely to be at the forefront.