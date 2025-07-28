Unite to bring back a farmer-friendly government

Gadag: Former chief minister and incumbent Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai called upon farmers to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by fellow farmers and unite once again to bring back a farmer-friendly government in the state.

He was speaking at the 35th Farmers’ Martyrs Day organized by the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association at Soratur village in Gadag taluk on Sunday.

The MP said that Karnataka had a rich history of farmers’ movements, with the Bagar Hukum movement holding a special significance. Although land reform laws were passed under the revenue department with the slogan “The one who tills the land is its rightful owner,” even after 40–50 years, the process of issuing title deeds had failed, resulting in grave injustice to farmers.”

Bommai said farmers belonged to no political party, but every political party claimed to represent farmers. Farmers lived in uncertainty—not knowing how much it will rain, what yield to expect, or what price they will get. “Several farmers’ organizations exist in Karnataka, but only when they unite can justice be truly delivered to the farmer.

Recalling the Navalgund-Nargund movement of the 1970s and 80s, which was followed by the killing of farmers in Soratur, he said even today, the situation remained unchanged. Governments had implemented food schemes but pushed food providers into corners. Those who provided food were denied justice, he added.

When he was chief minister, he had directed that seeds and fertilizers be maintained as buffer stock each year. This year, due to early rains, maize farmers were demanding urea fertilizer. The central government had provided the required urea, but there was corruption in the state’s urea distribution system. Large dealers were selling it on the black market. He visited the Soratur society and found that no fertilizer was supplied to it, for it had been diverted to large traders.

The former CMM said the sacrifices of the three brothers from Soratur—Mahalingappa Malleshappa Giddakenchannavar, Channabasappa Nirvahanashettar, and Devalappa Lamani—should not go in vain. Their sacrifices were a source of inspiration. Farmers must once again unite and bring a farmer-led government to power in the state. It was time to join hands for the farmer.

The MP said: “Here in Soratur, I am making a firm pledge. I will stand at the forefront of any farmer struggle. The land for the martyrs’ memorial was donated by noble souls. I will build a proper arch and develop the memorial site. We must not forget those who nurtured us, those who sacrificed for us. S.S. Patil, who established the first cooperative society in Karnataka, organized farmers everywhere. I had visited Kanaginahal during his centenary. We had requested the government to build a memorial for him, but it did not respond. Eventually, I myself built the memorial. I say this with great pride,” he said.

On the occasion, floral tributes were offered to the martyrs of the Bagar Hukum movement—late Mahalingappa Malleshappa Giddakenchannavar, Channabasappa Nirvahanashettar, and Devalappa Lamani—who lost their lives on July 27, 1990.