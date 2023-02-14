US Air Force F-35 jets make debut at Aero India 

Bengaluru: Two American F-35 fighter jets made a historic debut at the Aero India show in Bengaluru on Monday in an apparent show of support for Indo-US ties. This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and renewed resolve for further consolidation of the defence and security partnership between the two countries.



Touted as the world's most lethal, survivable and connected fighter, this is the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force has landed in India. The US Air Force continent also included F-16 and F-18 fighter jets that have been offered to Indian armed forces for different requirements. Officials had previously refused to confirm whether the F-35s would indeed arrive for the event.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India' has seen participation from more than 800 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries. Noting that this was the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India, Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones dubbed it as an indicator that "the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships". The arrival of F-35 at the air show would be "for demonstrating the strength and closeness of India-US partnership".

"This would be to bring the most advanced fighter in the world to India's premier air show and support our partner in a strategic way," Rear Admiral Michael Baker was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Major General Julian C Cheater - the US Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force and International Affairs - said that Aero India was an "ideal forum" to showcase the advanced weapons system. The F-35's engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine.