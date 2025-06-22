Varsity launches innovative ‘industry inside the campus’ initiative

Belagavi: In a pioneering step towards integrating industry with academics, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has launched a novel initiative titled “Industry Inside the Campus”. This move comes on the heels of the university making headlines for declaring exam results within an hour—yet another testament to its push towards student-centric reforms.

To implement this new concept, VTU has established the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF) on its main campus, opening up space for companies in drone technology, software development, electric vehicles, IoT, PCB manufacturing, AR/VR, and more. These companies are now operational on campus, with full-fledged training for final-year engineering students set to begin from August.

Speaking to this reporter , VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said, “Students now gain hands-on experience and practical exposure within the campus. We’ve established rapid innovation centres such as the Schneider Acceleration Centre, Proteus, Cadence, and an Electrical Vehicle Lab to bridge the skill gap. Through VRIF, we aim to create not just employees but future employers.”

One of the key players in the initiative is Saras Aerospace, a startup established in 2022, specializing in carbon fiber drones and airframe production. Co-founder Brijesh Kumar Koparde noted, “Thanks to VTU, we operate from within the campus.

We train students not only in drone technology but also in equipment used for drone testing. We’ve delivered over 200 drones across the country, including to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Our product range includes drones valued between RS1.5 lakh and RS 30 lakh.”Currently, nearly 90 students are undergoing hands-on training with Saras Aerospace.

Rajat Hanshate, a final-year engineering student, shared, “I’ve developed an Unmanned Ground Vehicle during my internship here. From 3D modeling to integrating sensors and cameras, everything was facilitated. I gained immense exposure to the practical aspects of drone-making for both defence and agriculture.”

Another student, Swastik Hegde, emphasized the value of his training, “I’ve been interning here for two months. I’ve learned PCB design and IoT sensor integration. I even worked on a Retractor Landing Gear project. I’m truly grateful to VTU for creating such platforms.”

The “Industry Inside the Campus” initiative is expected to benefit at least 2,500 students in the coming academic year.

The university hopes this integrated industry-academia ecosystem will not only make graduates job-ready but also empower them to become entrepreneurs. “This is not just about employment, it’s about entrepreneurship,” reiterated Prof. Vidyashankar.