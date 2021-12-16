Varun will be great inspiration, says father

Bengaluru: My son will remain a great inspiration, said retd Col K.P. Singh, father of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to 80 percent burns he suffered in the December 8 IAF helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. Family sources said the mortal remains of Varun Singh who died at the IAF's Command Hospital here, would be flown to Bhopal on Thursday, and final rites would be conducted on Friday. Interacting with IANS, K.P. Singh said: "Varun was a fighter. He was a great man and an inspiration. He will remain a grea*t inspiration. He was a very good son, brother, husband and father. He was highly dedicated to his service." K.P. Singh maintained that Varun was a braveheart from his childhood and cleared the National Defence Academy exams in the first attempt. "Varun was a premature baby. The doctors had left hope on him. He always insisted on never giving up in life."

Varun Singh was kept on life support and his condition was critical. He was flown to HAL airport in Bengaluru from Military hospital at Wellington of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu last Thursday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Twitter stated: "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly by the bereaved family."