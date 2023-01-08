Vehicles parked near stations rusting, spare parts go missing: 1,510 vehicles not disposed of

Bengaluru: Disposing of vehicles seized in accidents and crime cases is a major challenge for Bangalore police, as vehicles are left stranded for years and rusting.

The city's law and order, CCB police impounds hundreds of vehicles daily in criminal cases. On the other hand, the traffic police impound vehicles in cases of accidents and traffic violations. These vehicles cannot be disposed of without completing the legal process in court. Thus, these vehicles are being parked near the stations. Due to lack of space near many police stations, vehicles are being parked at nearby playgrounds, empty sites, etc.

Near many stations, one can witness, a row of rusted vehicles parked like in a junk yard. The police have no problem with these vehicles. However, such vehicles are causing problems for the public and traffic. In addition, the beauty of the city is being affected.

Once the police impound the vehicle and bring it to the station premises, they will not turn up and check on the vehicle condition. Only if the owner of the vehicles visits the police station, they will be freed. Otherwise the police will submit a report to the court stating that the heirs have not been found. The vehicles are skeletons until the police find the heirs. That is, the spare parts of the vehicle belong to the thieves.

Vehicles seized in cases of sand, ganja, liquor, accidents, vehicles found in neglected conditions, vehicles confiscated in other cases are destroyed in this way. The main reason for this is the delay in the disposal of cases in the courts. Some vehicles are damaged to such an extent that it is impossible to reuse them. In some cases, the owner does not mind to part with the vehicle. Cases related to vehicles involved in accidents are in court. They cannot belong to the owner until the case is settled. Even if the case is over, the owner will not come forward to get the vehicle.

The police have to struggle for at least three to four months for the auction process of vehicles whose heirs are not found. After obtaining court approval for auctioning vehicles, permission should also be obtained from the office of the Commissioner of Police. After that, the transport department officials check the vehicles and fix the government rate for them. Again this fact should be brought to the attention of the court and consent should be sought on the day of the auction. By that time, the police will be harassed. Due to this kind of delay, the vehicles get rusted and damaged.

The police who impound the vehicles and take them away park them in front of or adjacent to the station. Due to space problem in some stations, vehicles are parked in public places. This is causing problems for people and vehicular traffic. "It would be good if the vehicles seized by the police are disposed of soon," is the opinion of the public.

1,510 vehicles are not disposed

Owners don't mind re-using accident vehicles. They get only if the vehicle has insurance facility. It is believed that a vehicle involved in an accident is a bad omen. Thus, the owner hesitates to take the vehicle. Some owners sell the vehicle to someone else without using it.

Nothing can be done with vehicles seized in criminal cases without the consent of the court. Vehicles used as evidence in important cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping etc. have to remain in the custody of the police until the case is over. Of the vehicles impounded by the police of different divisions of the city, 1,510 vehicles have not been disposed of. Out of these, the heirs of 1,370 vehicles have been traced. There is no clue about the owners of 140 vehicles.