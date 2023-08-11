Videos of Hijab Clad Students Within Campus Goes Viral

Chikkamagaluru: In a resurgence of the hijab debate, videos depicting students and faculty at IDSG Government College donning hijabs within the institution's premises have recently surfaced on social media platforms. This development rekindles memories of the hijab controversy that unfolded last year.

The BJP administration in Karnataka had previously mandated the wearing of uniforms in government and private schools and colleges throughout the state. In a reaffirmation of the stance taken by the prior BJP government, the Karnataka High Court upheld the prohibition on hijabs within educational institutions.

During its election campaign, the Congress party pledged to reconsider and potentially overturn the restrictions on wearing hijabs if it were to assume power. This issue has sparked a broader conversation about cultural and religious attire within the educational landscape.

Recent footage captured at the Chikkamagaluru College depicts students engaging in classroom activities and traversing the campus while wearing hijabs. The viral nature of these videos prompted the intervention of law enforcement, with the Deputy Superintendent of Police conducting a visit to the college in response.

In light of this evolving discourse, Karnataka's School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, has entered the conversation, acknowledging the complexity of the hijab issue. Bangarappa conceded that any potential alteration to the government's stance on wearing hijabs would require careful consideration and time.

In a move to address the ongoing dialogue, IDSG Government College issued a formal circular on Friday, rendering the wearing of the institution's uniform mandatory for all students attending classes.

This directive was instated after hijab-clad students were seen within the college premises, as evidenced by the circulating videos. The circular from the office of the college principal, asserted that students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses must adhere to the uniform policy and carry their identification cards while on campus. (eom)