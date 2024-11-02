Villagers protest against temple land being registered as waqf property

Mandya: Concerns over Waqf property ownership are spreading across Karnataka, reaching southern regions like Mandya, where villagers in Bellur, Nagamangala taluk, reported Thursday that a request has been made by muslims to transfer certain lands to Waqf ownership. The issue has escalated further as reports have surfaced that the property records of the Sri Chikkamma Chikkadevi Temple in Mahadevpur, Srirangapatna taluk, also list it as Waqf property. This discovery has left villagers shocked and alarmed.

The villagers, already apprehensive given the statewide discourse on the Waqf property issue, were taken aback to find the temple’s land recorded as Waqf property. This revelation has led to growing frustration directed at both the district administration and the state government, as the community struggles to understand how a revered temple’s property could be reclassified.

Historically, Sri Chikkamma Chikkadevi Temple and its surrounding lands have been a communal and cultural center for the local villagers, who have upheld the temple’s traditions for generations. The temple itself, built decades ago with the support of villagers, has always been registered in the name of Chikkadevi. However, the recent changes in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) document indicate that the temple, listed under Survey No. 74, and its associated six acres of land, are now considered Waqf property—a classification that seemingly appeared without local knowledge or consultation.

Villagers are especially troubled by this designation, as it implies ownership by the Waqf Board, leaving them anxious over the potential loss of access and rights to their temple land. Allegedly, this change was initiated following instructions from the sub-divisional officer, sparking fears of further reclassification of temple and agricultural lands. Villagers noted that their community does not have a significant Muslim population, and they never submitted any requests to designate temple property as Waqf, leading them to question how this adjustment was made in the first place.

Outraged, the villagers have demanded immediate action, calling for the temple and its land to be restored under its original designation. They are urging authorities to correct the records, classify the property accurately as temple land, and hold responsible officials accountable for the reclassification. The villagers have also warned that if these demands are not met, they will initiate protests against the district administration, aiming to safeguard their land and preserve their community’s heritage.