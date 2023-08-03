VISL would resume operations from August 10

Shivamogga : Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory (VISL) in Bhadravati is set to resume operations from August 10, after being shut down for the last five months. The decision comes as a relief to the workforce and the local community, who have been fighting to keep the factory operational.

The central government had earlier recommended the closure of three factories, including VISL in Bhadravati, Salem factory in Tamil Nadu, and Durgapur factory, based on the Niti Aayog's recommendations. Consequently, the production in these factories ceased in February.

Jagdish, the president of the labor union, expressed his satisfaction with the factory's reopening but voiced concerns over its long-standing struggles. In 2016, when the proposal for privatizing the factory came up, the labor union staged a 73-day protest to resist it. Despite their efforts, the factory faced closure due to a lack of interest from potential buyers, primarily because of outdated machinery for production. Later, with the support of MP B Y Raghavendra, the factory's closure was averted, and efforts were made to revive it.

However, to ensure the factory's sustained growth, modernization is essential. The labor union has repeatedly demanded funds for the factory's upgradation. They initially requested Rs 1,000 crore and later increased it to Rs 3,000 crore. Macon, a consultancy firm, prepared two reports, proposing Rs 3,800 crore for long-term modernization and Rs 1,800 crore for short-term improvements.

Even without the complete funding, the labor union believes that investing at least 250 to 300 crores using green steel route technology can generate an annual profit of 50 to 100 crores. With the help of MPs, they aim to bring in at least Rs 100 crore for the factory's development.

Basanta Kumar, the labor union secretary, emphasized that the Steel Authority of India did not invest adequately in the factory after its takeover. He believes that regular upgradation could have prevented the factory from facing losses. Suresh, the president of the contract workers' union, credited the collective effort of the local community and the support of MPs in reopening the factory for production.

As the factory gears up to restart its operations, all eyes are on its modernization plans, which will play a crucial role in sustaining its future growth and profitability. The reopening of the VISL factory marks a significant step towards preserving industrial livelihoods and bolstering the economy in Bhadravati.