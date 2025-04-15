  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Water tanker overturns on Dommasandra-Varthur road

Water tanker overturns on Dommasandra-Varthur road
x
Highlights

Video captured on dashcam shows driver’s negligence

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, Water Tanker, Traffic Disruptions, Reckless Driving, Dommasandra, Police Investigation The incident, captured on a dashboard camera at 12:30 PM, occurred at a stretch notorious for traffic congestion and ongoing infrastructure challenges.

According to observations shared by users on social media platform X, the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve at a speed of about 50km/h, leading to the tanker flipping onto its side. Local residents and passers-by acted swiftly, pulling the unconscious driver from the wreckage and administering first aid before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.As seen in the video of the crash, the tanker driver was negligent in navigating the vehicle as he is seen taking the curve at a high speed. The vehicle is also seen swiftly changing lanes before overtaking a truck.While the driver survived, his condition remains unclear Dommasandra Police are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick