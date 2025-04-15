Live
Water tanker overturns on Dommasandra-Varthur road
Video captured on dashcam shows driver’s negligence
Bengaluru: Bengaluru, Water Tanker, Traffic Disruptions, Reckless Driving, Dommasandra, Police Investigation The incident, captured on a dashboard camera at 12:30 PM, occurred at a stretch notorious for traffic congestion and ongoing infrastructure challenges.
According to observations shared by users on social media platform X, the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve at a speed of about 50km/h, leading to the tanker flipping onto its side. Local residents and passers-by acted swiftly, pulling the unconscious driver from the wreckage and administering first aid before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.As seen in the video of the crash, the tanker driver was negligent in navigating the vehicle as he is seen taking the curve at a high speed. The vehicle is also seen swiftly changing lanes before overtaking a truck.While the driver survived, his condition remains unclear Dommasandra Police are investigating.