We respect the court order to allow release of Kamal Haasan's movie: Minister Shivraj Thangadgi

Koppala: We respect the Supreme Court order regarding actor Kamal Haasan's statement. But the film distributors and theatre owners are Kannadigas, let's wait and see, said Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj S. Thangadgi.
Responding to a media query in Koppal on Tuesday, the minister said that when it comes to the self-respect of Kannada, I think the Kannada theatre owners will not allow their films. This is my personal opinion.
We are all united on the issue of Kannada language, land and water. I will discuss what our theatre owners and cinema distributors do. I will discuss this with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, he said.
We respect the court order. The film distributors and theatre owners are also Kannadigas. He informed that he will announce the decision after discussing it with the Film Chamber of Commerce.
ED acting as a puppet of the Centre: Responding to a media query on the ED issuing summons to former MP DK Suresh, the minister said that the ED is acting as a puppet of the Central government. No matter how many such summons are issued, we have the power to respond to them, he said.
The ED officials do not see the BJP in their eyes. The people of the state are realizing this. Is the ED just there to attack the Congress? They are acting as if the BJP and the ED have no connection, he said.