‘We wanted our son to return home’

Bengaluru:The parents of an Indian IT professional, who was shot dead in Canada, had been asking their son to return home for some time but he did not pay heed. Parents of Chandan Kumar, who was shot dead in Toronto, are inconsolable. They suspect that his efforts to form a Kannada association there could be a reason behind his killing. The deceased hailed from Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The entire locality where Kumar lived has plunged into grief after coming to know of his fate.

“We had never expected this, not even in our dreams. We had been telling him to come back as it has been six to seven years since he left for Canada but he did not listen to us,” his father Nanda Kumar told a vernacular news channel.