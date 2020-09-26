Wear mask, wash your hands and watch your distance, says Manjunath Prasad

Bengaluru: In a virtual interaction with the nodal officers and the resident welfare associations (RWA) the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad directed that 3Ws (wear mask, wash your hands and watch your distance) are followed and 3Cs (closed spaces, close-contact settings and crowded places) are avoided in all areas.



The commissioner has ordered that the testing camps have to be owned and arranged by RWAs not only in their communities but beyond that as well.

"COVID like symptoms in any of the residents, drivers or maids will have to be immediately notified and tested. On a priority, get the tests done and pulse oximetry measured for all elderly and all those who have comorbidities . Organise camps for non communicable diseases (NCD) screening, invite doctors /Health workers for such campus, isolate and test. Ownership of communications ensuring public health actions are pursued not just in the apartment area but everywhere including slums/areas where people visiting the apartments live, workplaces and everywhere where they interact in the community," Prasad explained. He asked the help of RWAs and nodal officers in conducting medical camps in every ward, assembly area, polling station area and ensure that all people are invited. "Organize for freebies, gifts and incentives for those who mobilize more people to attend such camps. Invite people in IT or even those who are active in social media to influence and spread awareness regarding testing and early recognition of breathlessness to prevent mortality. Covid19 is not over. The toughest challenge is now since there is free population movement everywhere. This is the time to be more careful," Prasad stated. In order to disseminate the information about Covid amongst the citizens, the BBMP commissioner has asked the RWA to organize online quiz and community bonding exercises so that people share their experiences and support. He wants the involvement of young people and children to spread awareness about Covid through social media platforms.