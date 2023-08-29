What moral right does BJP have; CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP has no moral right to bring a charge sheet against the party regarding the government's mistakes.



Speaking to media, CM Siddaramaiah reacting to BJP's statement that it will bring out 100 days of mistakes of the government in the form of a charge sheet, he questioned what those who have done nothing for the people in the government for 4 years will tell us. The investigation into the scams during the BJP government is starting. He said that they should first answer about the investigation.

Replying to the allegation of BJP being targeted, The Chief Minister said, "We had told about this earlier. Before coming to power, we had said that we will investigate all their scams. A commission headed by Retired Attorney B Veerappa for PSI Scam, 40% Scam by Retired Attorney Nagamohan Das and the Covid-era scam under the chairmanship of retired Nya Cunha will probe. Where is the hate in this? It is in the interest of the people of the state.

He reminded the media that we had insisted on an investigation into all this while in power. We are not doing hate politics. Didn't they insist on 40 percent when they were in power? We had already demanded an investigation. After coming to power, we have taken action to investigate. He questioned whether I should let them have people's money and go.

Relationship between CM and DCM is improving

Responding to the opposition parties raising doubts about the relationship between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister soaring, CM said that the more they say, the better our relationship is becoming.