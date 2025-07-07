Why no action against CM for disrespecting officials, asks Ashoka

Bengaluru: Commentingon the legal action against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, questioned why no action has been taken against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has repeatedly spoken disrespectfully against officials.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said Congress leaders have accused Legislative Council member N. Ravikumar of making derogatory remarks. However, CM Siddaramaiah himself spoke disrespectfully against an IAS officer, a District Commissioner, and a police officer, yet no action was taken. Ashoka alleged that no developmental work is happening in the state, and MLAs were revolting. He pointed out that the High Court had directed a CBI probe into the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, and Ravikumar’s statement was being used to create controversy to divert attention from these issues.

Ashoka claimed that an FIR is filed if BJP members made mistakes, but no complaints were registered against Congress members.

In Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Sakaleshpur, coffee crops had been damaged, but neither the Horticulture Minister nor the district in-charge Ministers met the affected farmers.