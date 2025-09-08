Wild elephant blocks traffic on Charmadi Ghat

Chikkamagaluru: Traffic on the scenic Charmadi Ghat road, which connects Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, came to a standstill on Saturday when a wild elephant appeared on the winding stretch, startling tourists and motorists.

The elephant remained on the road for several minutes, causing a build-up of vehicles on either side. While some onlookers cautiously retreated, others filmed the incident from a distance on their mobile phones. No untoward incident was reported, but tourists admitted to moments of panic.

Forest officials said elephant movement in the Charmadi, Shiradi, and Agumbe Ghats—key elephant corridors in the Western Ghats—has become increasingly frequent. These areas serve as traditional pathways for herds moving between forests, and highways cutting across these habitats often bring animals into close contact with humans.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years. In 2022, traffic was blocked for nearly an hour on the Shiradi Ghat when two elephants strayed onto the highway. Last year, a herd was spotted near Agumbe, forcing authorities to temporarily halt vehicle movement to avoid conflict.

Officials of the Forest Department have intensified patrolling along ghat sections and are working with local police to manage traffic when elephants are sighted. “Motorists should avoid honking, maintain distance, and refrain from attempting to photograph or chase the animals. These corridors are part of the elephants’ natural range, and people must respect that,” a senior forest officer said.

Wildlife experts emphasise that preserving these corridors is critical to reducing conflict, as habitat fragmentation and expanding road networks push elephants closer to human settlements.

Authorities have urged travellers to remain alert while passing through ghat roads, particularly during early mornings and late evenings when elephant movement is most common.