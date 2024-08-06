Will fight legally if Guv okays grobe against CM: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said that the Congress is prepared to fight a legal battle if Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot gives consent for an investigation against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case. “If the Governor gives consent to investigate the Chief Minister then Congress is prepared to fight a legal battle. We have confidence that the Governor would accept the decision of the council of ministers. The notice given to the Chief Minister should be withdrawn,” the state Home Minister said.

However, he said that the Governor has the authority, as the head of the Constitution, to give consent but he believes that he (Governor) would not turn a blind eye to the resolution of the Cabinet. “In case the Governor gives to consent then we are also prepared to fight it legally,” he said. The opposition has demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah and also demanded to hand over the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Saturday, the BJP and JD-S also launched the “Mysuru Chalo” padyatra (foot march) agitation from Bengaluru to Mysuru, the native town of Siddaramaiah. To counter the foot march Congress launched the “Janandolan” programme to create awareness among the people about the cases. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are appealing to the people of the region to question the opposition during their padyatra. The development has also led to a bitter war of words between Shivakumar and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.