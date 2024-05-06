Will retire from politics if Modi proves at least 10 public welfare achievements: Siddaramaiah

Davangere: The Chief Minister directly challenged Modi, who is the Prime Minister for the past ten years that he will retire from politics if he shows that he has implemented at least 10 public welfare programmes.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Prajadhwani-2 public meeting held on behalf of Lok Sabha candidate Prabha Mallikarjun. CM Siddaramaiah listed the development works, projects and achievements implemented by him as the Chief Minister in two terms and challenged Modi, to tell the Indians about his achievements as the Prime Minister.

He quipped that to list Modi’s achievements means to list the lies he told, to list the three namas given to Indians, and the chombu given to the Kannadigas.

On behalf of the state, on behalf of Davangere district, on behalf of the people of Honnali, BJP MP Siddeshwar did not open his mouth for a single day in Parliament. Therefore, your vote for BJP was not worth it, he said.

BJP did severe injustice to the state financially. When there was a drought and flood, injustice was done to the state. Even then Siddeshwar did not open his mouth. What was the use of sending him to Parliament again. Was it just to claim TA, DA and for fashion, he was sent, the CM asked. Don’t vote for Vinay Kumar who is contesting by conniving with BJP

BJP has already lost. Modi will not be Prime Minister again. Gayatri Siddeshwar is not winning here for any reason. Don’t vote even for Vinay Kumar, who has contested as an independent candidate.

A vote for Vinay is like a vote for BJP. If Congress party’s Prabha Mallikarjun wins, I will get power as Chief Minister. So he called to make Congress win.