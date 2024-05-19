Low Pressure System Expected to Bring Rains to AP Districts

A low-pressure system is forecasted to develop on the 22nd, followed by windstorms on the 24th and thunderstorm rains for various districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Southwest Monsoon has already entered the South Andaman Sea, ahead of its usual schedule by three days.

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on June 1 and continue spreading across the country by July 15. Last year, the monsoon was delayed due to the El Nino effect and Cyclone Biparjoy, resulting in a late start to the season. However, this year, with the monsoon arriving on time, there is expected to be slightly above-average rainfall between June and September.

As the monsoon brings rain to the region, many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are already experiencing precipitation. The weather forecast predicts continued rain for the next three days, with the possibility of windstorms and thunderstorm rains in the upcoming days. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the monsoon season.