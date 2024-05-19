Kharge slam PM on bulldozer remark

Mumbai: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that the opposition alliance would bulldoze the Ayodhya Ram temple if voted to power, and said they were committed to protecting the religious freedom of all citizens and ensuring that the country runs as per the Constitution.

Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar jointly addressed a press conference in Mumbai on the last day of the campaigning for the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 20. These leaders responded to questions on PM Modi's charge that the opposition bloc will bulldoze the Ram temple, dilute quota for SC, ST and OBC categories and also restore Article 370 if voted to power.

Kharge accused PM Modi of inciting people over the issues "that the Congress will never do".

Thackeray said the INDIA bloc's government will complete the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while Pawar said it will be the duty of their government to protect not just temples, but the places of worship of all religions.

Kharge also said reservation as enshrined in the Constitution will stay. "We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or which are impossible to be implemented," he said. To a question on his party's stand on Article 370, Kharge said, "I am not answerable to Modi. We will implement what we have promised in our manifesto."