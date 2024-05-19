Live
Tirumala: Harikatha enthrals devotees on second day
Tirumala : The three-day annual fete of Sri Padmavathi Pariyanotsavam entered the second day on Saturday evening.
The celestial marriage was held with religious fervour at the Narayanagiri gardens amidst pomp and gaiety.
The Padmavathi Srinivasa Kalyanam Harikatha Parayanam by renowned Harikatha artiste Sri Venkateswara Rao enthralled the devotees.
Earlier, Chaturveda Parayanam, Nadaswara-Melam and Annamacharya Sankeertans were rendered before the finely decked deities of Sri, Bhu and Malayappa on a swing.
The Vaisakha Suddhami Dasami Tithi on the second day is considered auspicious as it was on this day the celestial wedding of Sri Padmavati Srinivasa took place.
JEO (Health and Education) Goutami, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, Dy EO (Board cell) Prasanthi, other officials and devotees were present.