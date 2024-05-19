Vijayawada: CP checks security of EVMs strong rooms

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna along with NTR district joint collector P Sampath Kumar inspected the strong rooms where EVMS are stored at the Nova Engineering College and Nimra Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday.

The Election Commission has arranged strong police protection with Central forces, Armed Reserve police personnel and civil police.



Besides, CCTV cameras also arranged for the 24 hours surveillance at the strong rooms. Commissioner Ramakrishna instructed the officials to keep strong vigil at the two college till the counting is completed.

The Elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha held on May 13 and EVMS are stored at these two engineering colleges. He suggested the police officials present at the strong rooms to inform the police authorities in case they face problems.

He said the district police had appointed mobile patrolling teams and police pickets to prevent any untoward incident. The polling for seven assembly segments and one Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency was held on May 13 and EVMC stored at the strong rooms. Commissioner said surprise checks will be made till the end of counting to be held on June 4.