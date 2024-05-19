Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, that people doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. There are also chances of going on a business-related trip. Will get promotion in job. Married people need to focus on their married life. There may be discord due to someone else’s words. Your love life will be good, but do not let confusion arise. This week will be better for investing in the stock market. If you want to build your own house, you can do so.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be good for Taurus people. People living a love life will wander away from their beloved, which will not be good for them. In the field of education, you will spend your time not only in studies but also in social activities. Time is good for higher education. Working people will seem happy in their jobs. People doing business will get new contracts, from which they will earn profits and strengthen their financial position.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, people with the Gemini zodiac sign will experience some ups and downs in their lives. There may be discord in love relationships due to some other person. Will get support from family. Some puja, havan will be organised at home, in which everyone will be coming and going, in such a situation you will have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. Time is good for higher education. You have to pursue your studies with all your heart. This week you will have to do money-related transactions very thoughtfully.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, people with the Cancer zodiac sign will experience happiness and peace in their domestic life. Will get support from family. Today you will spend time with family and learn to save money so that you do not have to face any problems in the future. Your love life will be better. A good relationship will come for single people. You will achieve success in the field of education. Time is good for higher education.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is going to be mixed for people with Leo’s zodiac sign. Students will pay less attention to their studies, due to which they will not get the expected results. Time is good for higher education. The hard work of the youth who are preparing for the competition will be successful. Maintain coordination in married life. Spend some time with your partner, and resolve any old grievances. Your love life will be better. Don’t let ego come into your life.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, people with the Virgo zodiac sign will seem very happy about their love relationships. This week you will meet an old friend. In married life, your relationship with your spouse will be better than before. Health will improve. Take care of your eating habits. It would be better if you made some changes in your daily routine. People doing business will get new contacts from which they will earn profits and strengthen their financial position.

Libraa

Ganesha says the pending work of Libra zodiac people will be completed this week. You will achieve success in the field of education. You can get your spouse to start some new work. Father will spend money on your business. The economic situation will be strong. With the help of a special person, your pending money will also be recovered. Contact will be made with new people. You will be successful in taking your business forward. Will get support from family.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for the natives. Unmarried people will get the life partner of their choice. In love life, an old partner will return, which will bring an outpouring of love in life. There will be ups and downs in health due to changing weather. The economic situation will remain strong. Can make any investment for the long term. In business, you will get new contacts from abroad. It would be better for employed people to stick to their old jobs. A new job offer will also come.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says people with the Sagittarius zodiac sign will be very happy to hear some good news this week. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family also. Will meet an old friend. Old memories will be refreshed. Marriage proposals of unmarried people will be approved. Auspicious programs will be organised. You will achieve success in the field of education. Your health will be better than before.

Capricorn

Ganesha says Capricorn sign people will plan to visit some religious places with their family members this week. Where everyone will look very happy. You will also spend some time alone with your spouse. People living a love life will feel sad if their beloved leaves them at the right time. This week you will make many changes to improve your health. People who are working will get a new job offer.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be full of energy for the people of the Aquarius zodiac sign. You will complete your pending tasks in less time than before. Will get benefits from government schemes. The financial situation will be better. People doing jobs will hear praise from their superiors. You will be successful in taking your business forward. Single people will get the life partner of their choice as per their wish. Married people will be seen forgetting their old differences and moving ahead in life.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be full of happiness for love relationships. If you had any estrangement with your lover, you would end it and move on. Marriage proposals of unmarried people will be approved. Auspicious programs will be organized. Will plan a trip to some religious place with family members. Married people will live happily and peacefully in their domestic life. You will have unnecessary expenses this week. There will be an increase in income.