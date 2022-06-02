Woman From Bengaluru Develops Infection After Fat-Free Surgery

Another example of botched fat-free or liposuction surgery surfaced in Bengaluru after few days after Kannada television actress Chethana Raj died from problems related to 'fat-free' plastic surgery. HR expert Akanksha Naini claims that aggregator Prystine Care and plastic surgeon Dr Karthik Vishwanath deceived her.



She claims that the infection she suffered following the fat-free surgery was caused by the surgeon and the aggregator.



The inconsolable woman narrated her plight in a video in which she can be heard crying that she will not abandon Dr. Karthik. She excused him of what he have done to him? She remarked that she will tell everyone what he did. Her body is in excruciating pain and will make certain that he are imprisoned.

It can be heard saying that "Dr Karthik, I will not leave you. You see my situation..what have you made me? I will tell everyone what you did but you kept hiding. My body is paining. I will make sure that you are behind bars," reported India Today

Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada television actress, died in May when difficulties arose from plastic surgery she had received at a private hospital. As fluid accumulated in her lungs, the actress experienced difficulties.

The actress's father said that a clinic doctor persuaded his daughter into agreeing to the procedure for financial gain. The private facility where Chethana Raj had 'fat free' surgery did not have the appropriate licence to undertake cosmetic surgery, according to the Bengaluru District Health Officer on May 18.

Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in the heart of Karnataka's capital, Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, was handed a notice because they did not have authority to do laser surgery, as per DHO Dr Srinivas. An FIR was filed at the Subramanya Nagar Police Station based on the victim's family's allegation.