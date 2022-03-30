Woman hotelier assaulted by Youth Congress leader's aide

Mysuru: A woman hotelier alleged that she was assaulted by the in-charge of the restaurant being run by her on Sunday night.

According to Kruthika Gowda who runs on lease Kasturi restaurant owned by State Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad, on Sunday night Seyyed Riyaz assaulted her and attempted to throw her out of the hotel. She said she paid Rs 20 lakh to Nalapad as rent for three-year lease to run the restaurant. She alleged that the hotel in-charge was traying to evict her though the lease was valid for two more years. She also showed CC camera footage in which she was being assaulted by Riyaz. Riyaz told reporters that she was not running the restaurant as per lease agreement and defaulted on payment to the management. He alleged that she owed Rs 35 lakh to the hotel and did not pay salaries to workers. The video clip of the assault has also gone viral in social media. Mohammed Nalapad told reporters that the issue came to his notice now and he would solve the problem.