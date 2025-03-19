Live
Woman Tied and Beaten Over Fish Theft, Four Arrested in Malpe
Police in Malpe have arrested four people after a woman was tied to a tree and beaten over accusations of stealing fish
Udupi: Police in Malpe have arrested four people after a woman was tied to a tree and beaten over accusations of stealing fish. The incident came to public attention when a video of the assault surfaced online.
The woman, a native of Vijayapura district, was accused of taking fish from boats at Malpe port. She initially denied the allegations, but later admitted to the theft when questioned at the Malpe police station, according to authorities.
The video shows the woman being struck by another person while tied up, with some onlookers watching. Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K confirmed the arrests of four individuals called Lakshmibai, Sunder, Shilpa, and one other for their involvement in the assault. “We have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint,” he said. The charges fall under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Atrocities Act.
Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidyakumari condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable. “It’s wrong to treat someone this way, even if they made a mistake,” she said. It is to be noted that some bystanders stood there laughing rather than stepping in to stop the assault.
The case is now under investigation following the arrests.