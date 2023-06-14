Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise

Kolar: In a display of resolve, women in Hosamatnahalli village, located in Kolar district, staged a protest, demanding a loan waiver from the Siddaramaiah government. The women of the village were seen taking a stand on the matter by putting up banners, warning loan recovery agents against visiting their community to collect EMIs.

The women firmly declared their refusal to repay loans obtained from the Stree Shakti Unions and DCC bank, citing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged promise to alleviate their loan burdens.

During the fervour of the election campaign, Siddaramaiah had made an announcement on February 13 while addressing the constituents of Vemagal in Kolar district. He had vowed to waive loans acquired from credit NGOs, DCC Bank, and microfinance companies.

“Siddaramaiah should honour his word. He promised to waive off loans during the election campaign. We will stand firm and not repay these loans,” voiced a woman participating in the protest, highlighting the expectations that the villagers had placed upon the Chief Minister’s promise.

This sentiment was echoed by another protesting member who said, “When Siddaramaiah campaigned near Jalappa College Doddaballapur and in Vemagal, he assured us that existing loans would be waived, and new interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh would be granted. We are willing to support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections only if they fulfill this crucial commitment.”

The protest in Hosamatnahalli village underscores the significance of political leaders fulfilling the promises they make during election campaigns, as these commitments carry the hopes and aspirations of the electorate.

The outcome of this protest will not only impact the lives of the villagers but also have broader implications for the government’s credibility and its ability to address the pressing needs of its citizens.