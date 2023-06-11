Women participation in public sector has come down from 30% to 24%: Karnataka CM attacks BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a veiled attack on the BJP said on Sunday that after 2013-14 the participation of women in the public sector has come down from 30 per cent to 24 per cent as per the statistics provided by the World Bank.

He was speaking at the public function in the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after inaugurating the Shakti scheme which facilitates free bus travel throughout the state and within 20 km to the villages and towns of bordering states.

"Shakti scheme is women oriented. Women constitute half of the population and they are being trampled and exploited for centuries in our society. They were denied the opportunity to learn. Whichever society wants to progress, women will have to equally participate in the public sector along with men. In many developed countries women have equal participation in public as well private sectors.

"According to the World Bank report on participation of women in public as well as private sectors, in China 54 per cent of women, in Australia 64 per cent, in Indonesia 53 per cent and in Bangladesh there is 30 per cent of women participation. In India the participation of women was 30 per cent. After 2013-14 it has come down to 24 per cent from 30 per cent," CM Siddaramaiah explained.

"Women should understand this. During the times when crocodile tears are being shed, the women participation has come down from 30 per cent to 24 per cent. These people want this to happen. That is Manuvaad. They want women to remain indoors," CM Siddaramaiah attacked BJP indirectly.

"Those countries where women come out of their houses in large numbers and involve themselves in jobs in private as well as public sectors, in those countries women are empowered. The name 'Shakti' to the free travel scheme is given for that reason as it intends to bridge the social and economic gaps. Among the five guarantee schemes, four - Anna Bhagya, Griha Laxmi, Grija Jyothi and Shakti are women oriented schemes," he said.

"The guarantee schemes are ridiculed and spoken lowly with arrogance. We don't bother. We are committed to empower the deprived classes of the society and the poor of all castes. Those who are ridiculing are Manuvadis. Don't they have common sense? Will anyone who runs the government speak in this fashion?

"The objective of schemes is to empower the poor and weak. They are not for industrialists and capitalists. When they were in power, they could not do anything. I promise that all the guarantees will be delivered. They will cost the government Rs 59,000 crore. Rs 40,000 crore is required for this year," he said. "It is not important how much money has been spent. It is important on whom the money is being spent," he underlined.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice is given will cost Rs 10,000 crore. "In spite of this, it is our commitment to ensure the poor will eat three meals a day and Karnataka state should become hunger free. It is not enough if only the rich are fed and well...," he said.

"There is no use if money is in the hands of the rich. If the money is given to the poor, it is more useful. The Congress government will provide money to the poor," CM Siddaramaiah stated.