Won’t politicise Ahmedabad plane crash: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Lashingout at the BJP and JDS for their ‘politics over dead bodies’ brand of politics, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress party would not politicise the Ahmedabad plane crash.

“We won’t stoop to the lows of BJP and JDS and won’t try to politicise the Ahmedabad plane crash,” the DCM said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Replying to queries, he said, “A tragedy like the Ahmedabad plane crash should not happen anywhere in the world. It is devastating to see the crash site. Thousands of people would have died had the plane travelled another 500 meters before crashing. Unfortunately, several students of a medical college are dead in the crash and many are traumatised. A Congress party delegation under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge met some of the injured and enquired about their health.”

Asked if questions are being raised about the functioning of the Union Aviation Minister, he said, “We refuse to do politics over dead bodies. We can talk a lot of things comparing it to how things were handled in the past, but we do not want to stoop to their level. There are many technical aspects to this crash. I am not an expert and I won’t criticise the Union Aviation Minister at this juncture. It is a serious issue.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would have given Rs 5000 under Gruhalakshmi given the amount of taxes the state government was collecting, he said, “Happy to hear that, let him get well soon.”