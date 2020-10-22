Work like warriors to implement NEP: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana on Wednesday said that all stakeholders need to work like warriors towards the phase-wise implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Narayana, who is Minister for Higher Education, was speaking on an online platform on the Role of Competent Authorities in Prosperity of Universities, jointly organised by Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala Karnataka North Chapter and Rani Channamma University of Belagavi here.

He maintained that the policy -- whose phase-wise implementation will begin by 2021 --is expected to impact socio-economic changes in a big way. "We all need to work like warriors to implement this ambitious policy." He called on authorities concerned to prepare themselves to play a vital role in NEP implementation at the university-level.

"Syndicates and Academic Councils of all universities in the state should also strive hard to implement NEP, which will ensure greater transparency and accountability," he added. IANS