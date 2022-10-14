World’s largest plane arriving in Bengaluru two weeks early

Bengaluru: The Airbus A380, a major treat for aviation lovers, will arrive in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule. Emirates Airlines is operating a flight from Dubai to the capital of Karnataka using its distinctive double-decker aircraft.

On October 30, the largest commercial aircraft in history was scheduled to make its first-ever landing in Bengaluru.

The flight, Emirates' EK562, will take off from Dubai at 10 a.m. on Friday and land in Bengaluru at about 3:40 p.m. From there, it will return directly to Dubai in the evening. Passengers boarding the iconic aircraft departing from Bengaluru will be experiencing luxury flight travel for the first time.

The Bengaluru airport authorities are getting ready for a historic event when they warmly welcome the giant bird. "The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath," the BLR Airport page posted on Twitter.

Aviation enthusiasts added their joyful comments, where one said, "Wonderful. Please capture and stream the historic moment to the enthusiasts."

Meanwhile, the other tweeted, "This will be a wonderful moment for all the Bangalore Flight watchers. Thank you @emirates for giving such great importance to namma Bengaluru. Hope to see many more in the coming days."

The only four airports in the nation that are compatible with the A380 model are those in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai,

and Hyderabad.