Yakshagana commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Mangaluru: A commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the rich coastal tradition of Yakshagana was introduced at an event in Town Hall. Sponsored by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and issued by the Indian Postal Department, this unique stamp will introduce Yakshagana to a greater audience, celebrating the vibrant folk art form that has deep roots in the region.

MP of Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel was present at the occasion where he emphasised the cultural significance of the Yakshagana and recognising it’s postage stamp as a powerful means to showcase the coastal region's artistic heritage. He further announced a special effort to commemorate poet Shivaram Karanth and the Daivaradhane tradition through another postage stamp, aiming to extend the reach of these cultural treasures globally.

Reflecting on the event, MLA Vedavyas Kamath expressed his appreciation for Yakshagana's inclusion on postage stamps, noting the immense fortune of this traditional art form being commemorated in such a manner. This, he highlighted, will serve to share the cultural wealth with audiences far beyond the coastal region.

Celebrated scholar Dr. M Prabhakar Joshi spoke about the role of postage stamps in representing and preserving cultural traditions.

Dr. Joshi expressed optimism for Yakshagana to attain UNESCO status and underscored the importance of programmes under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). This collaborative effort between the postal department and corporate sponsorship not only pays homage to Yakshagana but also serves as a cultural ambassador, fostering a deeper appreciation for the coastal traditions on a global stage.