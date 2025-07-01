Yamaha Marks 70th Anniversary with Limited-Time Offers on RayZR Models in India

Bengaluru, July 1: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. marked its 70th Foundation Day on Monday, commemorating seven decades of innovation and engineering in the global mobility sector. In India, the company is celebrating the occasion by offering special benefits on its RayZR scooter lineup.

India Yamaha Motor has announced a price benefit of ₹7,000 on the ex-showroom price of its RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally models. According to the company, the total savings for customers—factoring in road tax and other charges—can go up to ₹10,000.

In addition to the price cut, Yamaha is also offering its 10-year ‘Total Warranty’ package on these models. This includes a standard two-year warranty and an extended eight-year coverage for critical engine and electrical components, including the fuel injection system. The warranty is transferable to subsequent owners and covers up to 1,00,000 km, which Yamaha claims sets a benchmark in the segment.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, aimed at urban commuters, features a 125cc fuel-injected Blue Core engine with Hybrid Power Assist, offering improved acceleration and fuel economy. It also includes modern features such as a Smart Motor Generator for quieter starts, E20 fuel compatibility, side-stand engine cut-off, and Yamaha’s Y-Connect Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster.

The offer is available for a limited period across authorised Yamaha dealership