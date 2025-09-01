Yatnal alleges Shivakumar has ‘one foot in BJP’; DCM hits back

Bengaluru: A political storm erupted on Saturday after BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has already “kept one foot inside the BJP.” The former BJP strongman, known for his explosive remarks, alleged that Shivakumar even held a round of discussions in Delhi regarding a possible shift but failed to gain sufficient support from Congress legislators.

“D.K. Shivakumar already has one leg in the BJP. He held talks with our senior leaders in Delhi. His plan was to bring nearly 60–70 Congress MLAs along with him to the BJP and greet us with ‘Namasthe Sada Vatsale’,” Yatnal said in Vijayapura.

According to him, intelligence reports indicated that only 12–13 Congress MLAs were willing to back Shivakumar, while the majority stood firmly with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Even one of our central leaders asked me how many MLAs he has. I told them maybe ten, and even they wouldn’t stay with him once they learn of his plan,” Yatnal added.

He further targeted both Shivakumar and state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, saying, “If these two corrupt leaders come together, they will sell Karnataka.” Yatnal also accused Siddaramaiah of indulging in “Muslim appeasement,” but remarked that it would be better to allow Siddaramaiah to lead the government for another couple of years than to let a Shivakumar–Vijayendra nexus dominate the state.

Responding to the allegations, Shivakumar dismissed Yatnal’s claims with characteristic sarcasm. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “I don’t like throwing stones on filth. Let them say what they want.”

The Congress leader refrained from elaborating further, suggesting he would not lend importance to Yatnal’s accusations. His choice of words—“I don’t want to throw stones on dirt”—was seen as a sharp but controlled retort.

Yatnal’s statements come at a time when political equations in Karnataka remain tense, with speculation continuing over factional rivalries within Congress. His comments also underline the BJP’s attempts to project Shivakumar as a weakened leader lacking adequate support within his own party.

While Congress leaders have largely rallied behind Siddaramaiah, Yatnal’s remarks are expected to trigger fresh debate about internal discord and leadership ambitions in the ruling party.