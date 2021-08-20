Yediyurappa takes a break, flies off to Maldives

Bengaluru: Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa flew off to the Maldives, taking a break from a hectic political activity. There is no official communication from him or family members on a foreign trip.

However, sources close to his family said that Yediyurappa left India on Wednesday with his son B.S. Vijayendra, daughters and grandchildren to the Maldives.

He will return to Bengaluru after three days. Yediyurappa has emerged as a power centre after Basavaraj Bommai succeeded him as CM.

He recently tried to pacify miffed Tourism Minister Anand Singh who was adamant that he would not take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Later, he agreed to hoist the national flag.

Yediyurappa has announced that after the Ganesh Chaturthi he would take up a tour of the State to strengthen the party for the next assembly elections.

The tour will begin from the constituencies in which BJP has suffered defeat, Yediyurappa had stated.