Yediyurappa tests Covid positive twice in 8 months 

Bengaluru: Hours after chairing the Covid review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

In August 2020, he had tested positive and undergone treatment in Manipal hospital.

"Yedurappa has been admitted at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, and has been advised for further investigations," a hospital statement said.

He was earlier admitted to Ramaiah Memorial hospital soon after the Covid review meeting following a fever. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and senior officials attended the meeting to discuss the Covid situation in the State.

In a tweet, he said, "I have tested positive for Covid. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

For the last fortnight, Yediyurappa had been campaigning hard in by-elections to three seats - Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski Assembly seat in Raichur and Basavakalyan Assembly seat in Bidar district.

His party candidate in Maski, Pratapgouda Patil tested Covid positive on Sunday even as Yediyurappa was campaigning with him then and just two days ago, Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, had also tested positive for Covid-19 who too was campaigning hard in Maski.

Yediyurappa had cut short his campaign schedule in Belagavi on Thursday after he complained of exhaustion and fever. He returned to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon itself by cutting short his stay in Belagavi.

"There has been a surge in the Covid cases in the state and we have discussed ways to curb the virus. However, the final decision will be taken on April 20," Yediyurappa told the reporters after the review meeting.