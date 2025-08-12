Yellow Metro Line to provide relief to IT employees

Bengaluru: The19.15-km Yellow Line, costing Rs7,616 crore, features 16 stations: RV Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosur Road, Beretena Agrahara, Konappana Agrahara (Electronic City), Huskur Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra. Construction began in 2014 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2021, but delays pushed the inauguration to 2025.Currently, three metro trains will run on the line at intervals of 20–25 minutes, serving 20,000–30,000 passengers daily.

By 2026, 12 more trains will be added, bringing the total to 15, with an estimated daily ridership of 350,000.The Yellow Line is expected to significantly ease travel for employees commuting to Electronic City companies like Infosys and Biocon, improve access to the prestigious Jayadeva Hospital, and offer better connectivity for those travelling from Bengaluru to Hosur in Tamil Nadu — helping to reduce traffic congestion in the city.