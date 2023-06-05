Yemalur-Bellandur lake road opened for vehicular traffic

Bengaluru: The Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road, which was temporarily closed due to repair work, was opened for two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and light motor vehicles like cars on Saturday, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) said.

BBMP Solid Waste Management Chief Engineer Basavaraja Kabade said that the Yemalur-Bellandur Kere Kodi road was closed due to the reconstruction of the bridge. Traffic of heavy vehicles is currently not allowed.

He said that only light vehicle traffic has been allowed. Engineer Basavaraja Kabade informed that the old bridge was only 12 meters wide and was reconstructed. The width of the opening was only 15-16 meters.

Now we are increasing the size of the link to 24 meters and the width of the road to 30 meters to allow water to flow. He said that it is about two feet above the road level and water flows smoothly from Bellandur Lake.