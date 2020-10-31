Yoga & Mental Health to Help Covid19 Patients Overcome After-effects

Bengaluru: Elets Group and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd has launched "Panacea" – a 6-month-long programme for Covid19 patients and Covid19 survivors today on a virtual launch ceremony in the presence of a number dignitaries from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka.

"Panacea" shall be a dedicated campaign that will bring sessions by specialists like nutritionists, psychiatrists and yoga Instructors to overcome mental trauma and anxiety. The campaign supported by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Ayush Society will be accessible to attendees for free on its dashboard. 6 Sessions on Yoga, Nutrition and Psychiatry shall be organised for 6 months.

Naresh Hasija, Associate Vice President, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. said, "Mylan Pharmaceuticals is happy to be a part of this social initiative which shall bring Yoga, Nutrition and Psychological wellbeing sessions for everyone.

A number of reports from experts around the world have suggested that Covid-19 is certainly not like the common flu as it affects human body organs and its effects are seen even months after the patients have recovered from the diseases.

Dr. Raj Kamal Yadav, Special Secretary, Ayush, Government of Uttar Pradesh & Mission Director, Uttar Pradesh State Ayush Society, said "Yoga is an ancient exercise from India. This mass campaign is a great initiative to aware people of the benefits of yoga and holistic health."

Dr. Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "This pandemic has coupled with the possibility of new waves of Covid-19 pneumonia and the need to monitor for sequelae, has shown that Pulmonology, with its specific diagnostic and therapeutic tools, in particular bronchoscopes, lung function testing, and thoracic ultrasound, should be considered a major speciality in modern medicine."

Panacea will bring together the experts on a virtual platform to instruct, teach and consult people especially who are suffering from Covid19 and those who have recovered from Covid-19, but still not able to cope up with the after-effect. Each programme shall be an exclusive session of 1 to 1.5 hours. These sessions shall be organised on a virtual platform and attendees need to register for the same in advance.